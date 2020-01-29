Advisor Partners LLC Invests $260,000 in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Davita by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Davita by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

