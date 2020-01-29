Advisor Partners LLC Invests $269,000 in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

