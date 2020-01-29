Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $98.93 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

