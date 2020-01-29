Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 258 Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in BHP Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 19,805 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 50.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 51,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. BHP Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

