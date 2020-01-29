Advisor Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,295 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $24.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $966.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Flowers Foods news, CMO Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

