Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 174.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

