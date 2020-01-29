Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth $271,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth $201,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 70.3% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 14,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth $8,221,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE:PKX opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. POSCO has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $62.95.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.33%.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

