Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PVH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 31.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in PVH by 108.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 21.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PVH by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.26.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

