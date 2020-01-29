Advisor Partners LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $66.42 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.08%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

