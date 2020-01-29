Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.07.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $997.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

