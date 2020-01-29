Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,265 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,249 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after acquiring an additional 811,049 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $223,461,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,061,000 after acquiring an additional 72,218 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

