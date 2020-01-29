Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.22. SunTrust Banks has a “Positive” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

NYSE APD opened at $236.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $160.42 and a 52-week high of $244.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 838,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,261 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,644 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

