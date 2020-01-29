Albert Friedberg Buys 982,318 Shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Albert Friedberg bought 982,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $6,905,695.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. Vaccinex Inc has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 585.69%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaccinex Inc will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. Vaccinex makes up about 1.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MSD Partners L.P. owned approximately 8.25% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

