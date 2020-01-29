Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director John Snisarenko purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. Insiders have bought 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 32,745.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Alimera Sciences worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

