Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stake Decreased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Allegiance Bancshares makes up 3.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,002.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,090. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

ABTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of ABTX opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $765.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

