Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,844,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 415.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after buying an additional 1,432,555 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth about $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth approximately $212,887,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.87. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $194.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

