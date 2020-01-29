Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 11.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 435,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 218.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 281,319 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 273,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 49,946 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ARLP. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Resource Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 88.52%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.