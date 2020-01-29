Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.34

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 12873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARLP shares. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 435,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 281,319 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 273,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 49,946 shares during the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.