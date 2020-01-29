Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.42

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 21157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.