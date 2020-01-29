Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,588 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,534 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after buying an additional 495,737 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after buying an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after buying an additional 536,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,262.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

