Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMOT. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $460.32 million, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 5,658 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $252,686.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,063,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,489,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 20,000 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $813,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,744.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,934. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 34,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 88.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

