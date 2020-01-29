Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ALTR opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider James Dagg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $2,785,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,810 shares of company stock worth $3,941,631. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,299 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the software’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

