Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $2,300.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,100.00. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,181.72.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,853.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,841.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,813.37.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

