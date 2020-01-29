AMERCO (UHAL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect AMERCO to post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.50%. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMERCO to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $371.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.67. AMERCO has a one year low of $336.39 and a one year high of $426.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

