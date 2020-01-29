Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRH opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Ameri has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameri in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameri by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameri by 819.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 152,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

