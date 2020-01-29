American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 55,537 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,537 shares during the quarter. HSBC accounts for approximately 0.9% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth about $5,424,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). HSBC had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

