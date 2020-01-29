American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 92.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 570.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Mylan during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Mylan by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYL shares. Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Leerink Swann lowered Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mylan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 242.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

