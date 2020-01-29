American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,426.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

