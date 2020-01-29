American Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 600.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 676.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.00. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

