American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $150.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.63.

AXP stock opened at $132.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.09. American Express has a 1 year low of $100.54 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 814.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Express by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

