American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $237.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.65. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $167.55 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

