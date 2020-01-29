Amgen (AMGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will be posting its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Amgen to post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMGN opened at $224.84 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

