Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 37,352 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $502,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,368 shares in the company, valued at $838,225.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 12,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $153,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,990.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,383. 59.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amkor Technology by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

