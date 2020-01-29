Analysts Set Expectations for Teradyne, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teradyne in a report released on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Teradyne stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45. Teradyne has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $81.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

