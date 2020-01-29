Analyzing WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) & Total (NYSE:TOT)

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of WPX Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WPX Energy and Total’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy 25.50% 2.39% 1.25% Total 4.81% 9.96% 4.48%

Volatility & Risk

WPX Energy has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for WPX Energy and Total, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy 0 1 21 0 2.95 Total 0 3 11 0 2.79

WPX Energy presently has a consensus price target of $16.86, indicating a potential upside of 36.72%. Total has a consensus price target of $58.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.20%. Given WPX Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WPX Energy is more favorable than Total.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WPX Energy and Total’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy $2.31 billion 2.22 $151.00 million $0.09 137.00 Total $209.36 billion 0.65 $11.45 billion $5.05 10.11

Total has higher revenue and earnings than WPX Energy. Total is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WPX Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WPX Energy beats Total on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 479.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 14,000 service stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,050 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. has a strategic partnership with Tellurian to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

