AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Update

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after buying an additional 242,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $397.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.