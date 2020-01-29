AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Up 35.0% in January

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

ANGO stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $544.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 252.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

