Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BUD. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of BUD stock opened at $76.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $102.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $670,000,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,888,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,866 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,776 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.