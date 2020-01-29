Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Update

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,600 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.80 million and a PE ratio of -20.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. Anterix has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.88 and a current ratio of 19.88.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 951.89%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Anterix in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 72.0% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,553,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,835,000 after buying an additional 1,905,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at about $31,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at about $29,277,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at about $3,303,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

