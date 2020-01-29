Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 51.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 48.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 116.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 180.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $559.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.83. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

