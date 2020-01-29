Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $355.00 by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $355.00 target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DZ Bank cut Apple to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.28.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.77. Apple has a 1-year low of $154.11 and a 1-year high of $323.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.