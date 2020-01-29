Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $11.59 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,508 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1,262.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.52. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.