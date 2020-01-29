Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 17,057 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.52 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

