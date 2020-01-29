Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,410 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 280,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.05. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.