Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $1,050,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after buying an additional 52,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $167.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.08. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

