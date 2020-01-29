Arizona State Retirement System Buys 30,793 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Western Digital by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 9,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.76.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $256,824.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,572,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,091 shares of company stock worth $2,941,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

