Arizona State Retirement System Buys 8,369 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 4.0% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Allstate by 1.7% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Allstate by 1.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

ALL stock opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $118.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.10.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

