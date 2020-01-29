Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62,435 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,742,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,866,000 after acquiring an additional 451,066 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,507,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,811,000 after acquiring an additional 330,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 25.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,403,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,826,000 after acquiring an additional 286,189 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

