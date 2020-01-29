Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 82.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 16.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $500,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,348,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $110.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.23.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

