Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after buying an additional 129,625 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 12.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 256,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cintas by 23.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $55,047,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

CTAS opened at $277.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $182.32 and a twelve month high of $287.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

